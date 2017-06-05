Ballet dancer leaps onto New York City subway tracks, saves unconscious man
A 31-year-old man from Greenwood, South Carolina, is being hailed a hero in New York City, after he rescued a homeless man who had been purposely shoved onto subway tracks on the city's Upper West Side. It happened about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, when South Carolina native Gray Davis - a dancer with the American Ballet Theatre - was in the Broadway-Seventh Avenue station with his wife, Cassandra Trenary, reported multiple media outlets.
