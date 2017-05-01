Young Professionals To Host Professional Development Seminar

Connect Young Professionals, the Greenwood Chamber's premier young professionals' organization, will be hosting a spring Professional Development Seminar on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at the Inn on the Square on finding your career passion. The presentation will be based on Cal Newport's eye-opening book, "So Good They Can't Ignore You."

