Woofstock 2017 A Music Benefit for the Humane Society of Greenwood

A music festival to benefit the Humane Society of Greenwood is being held on Sunday, May 14, at 6pm at The Links at Stoney Point driving range following the conclusion of the Women's Health Classic golf tournament. The bands performing are Brown Sugar Substitute, The Magic Band, and The Deacons of Swing.

