Virtual classroom promise -

Virtual classroom promise -

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newberry Observer

When it became virtually impossible for an instructor to be in two places at once, Piedmont Technical College's Newberry County Campus made the virtual possible. PTC launched a pilot program using laptop cameras and the latest technology to create a virtual classroom for a group of dual enrollment students in Newberry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 1
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Greenwood County was issued at May 23 at 3:25AM EDT

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC