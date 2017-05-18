this story a-o

A Greenwood man entered a guilty plea in a case involving the death of 3-year-old Jatin A. Posey of Greenwood SC back in July 2016. Grandy Funches, 30 of Greenwood plead guilty to two charges in which he is ordered to serve a total of 30 years in prison, a sentence handed down by Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy.

