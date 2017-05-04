this story a-o

Thursday May 4

In celebrations of the National Law Enforcement Memorial Week, The Golf Club at Star Fort in Ninety Six invites all current law enforcement officers to come out and play a round of golf for only $15, includes cart and range balls. This offer is good from May 15 through 18 .

