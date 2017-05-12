That time Mariah Stackhouse locked her keys in the trunk
In an unforgettable rookie move, Mariah Stackhouse played the first round of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic in Greenwood, S.C., with borrowed clubs. Stackhouse texted rules official Jane Reynolds at approximately 1 p.m. that she had locked her keys in the trunk of her rental car.
