That time Mariah Stackhouse locked her keys in the trunk

Friday May 12

In an unforgettable rookie move, Mariah Stackhouse played the first round of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic in Greenwood, S.C., with borrowed clubs. Stackhouse texted rules official Jane Reynolds at approximately 1 p.m. that she had locked her keys in the trunk of her rental car.

