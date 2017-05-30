Tau Alpha Pi Inducts New Members
The Tau Alpha Pi Engineering Honor Society at Piedmont Technical College recently held its annual induction for new students. Inductees and officers were, front from left, Orlando Carrillo of Greenwood, vice president; Heaven Lee of Greenwood; Jose J. Sanchez Martinez of Batesburg; Corey Boyter of Donalds; and Jeremy Catoe of Greenwood.
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
