South Carolina Connections Academy hosting free seminar on virtual public school

South Carolina Connections Academy , a tuition-free virtual public school, will host a free information session in Greenwood for families interested in learning about its online program and individualized approach to education. The information session is Tuesday, May 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Piedmont Technical College James C. Self Conference Center 620 N. Emerald Rd., Greenwood.

