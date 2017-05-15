Self Regional and Clinica Gratis Free Clinic Offer Free Melanoma Health Screenings

Self Regional is partnering with Clinica Gratis Free Clinic to offer free melanoma health screenings for adults 20 and older on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 5-7pm at Self Regional Healthcare Cancer Center, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood SC. These screenings are provided at no charge as a community service of Self Regional Healthcare.

