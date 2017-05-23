Parks Wins $5000.00 on Lake Russell

Parks Wins $5000.00 on Lake Russell

Jody Parks of Greenwood, South Carolina won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open series South Carolina Division tournament held 5/20/2017 on Lake Russell. Running out of Calhoun Falls State Park, Jody weighed in five bass for 15.14 pounds.

