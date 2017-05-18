NS Students & Southside Baptist Youth helping with Greenwood Miracle League
Please come out and help cheer on the Greenwood Miracle League today. Special buddies will be some students of the Ninety Six Schools along with the Youth Group of Southside Baptist Church of Abbeville.
