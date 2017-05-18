Man sentenced in 2015 South Carolina ...

Man sentenced in 2015 South Carolina bar shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting death at a bar more than two years ago. The Greenville News reported that Dw'Ntraquis Rashaad Campbell of Greenwood pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 1
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC