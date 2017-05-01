Lander Graduate Moore Receives Top Academic Award

Melissa Williams Moore, left, has won Lander University's Thayer Award, presented to the graduating senior achieving the highest scholastic average. Pictured with Moore are, from left, Professor of Education Dr. Judith Neufeld, dean of the Department of Teacher Education; Dr. David Mash, Lander provost and vice president for Academic Affairs; Associate Professor of Education Dr. Lee Vartanian; and Associate Professor of Education Dr. Cynthia Gardner.

