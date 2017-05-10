Joann Clanton - Greenwood
Joanna Thornton Clanton, 61, of 1701 E Durst Avenue, wife of Larry Clanton, died Friday, May 12, 2017 at Self Regional HealthCare. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Obe and Ruth Johnson Thornton.
