Joan Cottle - Greenwood
Joan Del Speaks Cottle, 84, formerly of 115 Sheldon Avenue, widow of Harold C. Cottle, Sr., died Monday, May 1, 2017 at Bayberry Assisted Living. Born in Alexander City, AL, she was a daughter of the late Otha and Pauline Hesler Speaks.
