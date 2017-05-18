Jackie McCarthy - Ninety Six

Jacqualine "Jackie" Amanda Clayton McCarthy, 22, of 212 West Main Street, Ninety Six, died Thursday, May 18, 2017 from injuries sustained in a automobile accident. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Mary Harvley McCarthy and the late John Mark McCarthy, Sr. Jackie was a student at Piedmont Technical College, had been a barista at Starbucks and was formerly employed with Park Seed.

