HospiceCare of the Piedmont Celebrates National Volunteer Week

Rhonda McGinnis, HCP Board of Directors; Susan Harris, Director of Volunteers and Retail Stores; Jeanette Goldman, Heart of Hospice Volunteer Award recipient; Wanda Butler, Heart of Hospice Volunteer Award recipient and Nancy Corley, CEO HospiceCare of the Piedmont celebrated National Volunteer Week last week by honoring volunteers, donors and employees with an Appreciation Dinner at the Sundance Gallery in Greenwood. Awards were presented to several individuals as recognition for their unique contribution and dedication to the organization.

