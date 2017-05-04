Horror moment boy, 8, is SUCKED from ...

Horror moment boy, 8, is SUCKED from packed school bus when emergency door swings open

Tuesday May 2

The youngster is lucky to be alive after the horror moment which saw him plummet to the ground on his journey home from school while watching children scream. Jaquez White was travelling home from Ninety Six Primary School in Greenwood, South Carolina, US on April 7 when his backpack caught the latch on the bus emergency door.

Greenwood, SC

