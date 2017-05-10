Greenwood police: Suspicious item detonated, road reopened
Around 11 a.m., officers said they had the 200 block of Manning Road blocked off due to the investigation, which was being conducted at a home. Police said a resident of the house was recently evicted and officials found a small cylinder wrapped in tape.
