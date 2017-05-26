Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 26, 2017

Aiken Quintavis, 1/27/92 of 211 Apline Way, Greenwood SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, open container, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of pistol Blackstone, Haley Denise, 4/19/94 of 842A S Piedmont Hwy, Piedmont SC was arrested by WS Police for: possession of scheduled II controlled substance, Briggs, Kenneth Chad, 9/4/94 of 842 A South Piedmont Hwy, Piedmont SC was arrested by WS Police for: possession of scheduled II controlled substance, possession of meth Carter, Jaylin Khalil, 6/16/99 of 124 Balsam Place, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: public disorderly conduct Dearing, Victor Goldstein, 10/27/82 of 109 Dorchester Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: failure to stop on lawful command, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, misc, unlawful possession of firearm Janis, Joshua Edward, 1/31/85 of 132 Pioneer Road, Ninety Six, SC was arrested ... (more)

