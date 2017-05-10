GLEAMS Community Action Day May 19
GLEAMS will host their Community Action Day on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 10am 2pm at the Brewer Recreational Center located at 927 East Cambridge Ave, Greenwood. Come join the fun, lots of prizes, foods, exhibits and bingo.
