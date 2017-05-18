Emmett Davis, Jr - Greenwood
Emmett Irwin Davis, Jr., 87, widower of Mona Ruth Looper Davis, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Please feel free to submit your comments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
