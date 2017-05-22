Emanuel AME pastor speaks to graduates about power of love
The pastor of a South Carolina church where nine members were slain two years ago has spoken to college graduates about the power of love. The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports that Emanuel AME pastor Eric Manning gave commencement remarks on Saturday to graduates of Erskine College and Theological Seminary in Due West.
