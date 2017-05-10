Church Yard Sale at Our Lady Of Lourdes
Saturday May 27 8-3 Lots & Lots of Great Stuff! Hot Dogs & Chicken Plates will be available for sale. Come and get some GREAT deals!!! Location is 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood SC.
