Church Yard Sale at Our Lady Of Lourdes

Saturday May 27 8-3 Lots & Lots of Great Stuff! Hot Dogs & Chicken Plates will be available for sale. Come and get some GREAT deals!!! Location is 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood SC.

