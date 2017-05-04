Carolyn Miller - Greenwood

Carolyn Osteen Miller, 93, widow of the late Leonard Harmen Miller, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Magnolia Manor on the National Day of Prayer. Born January 20, 1924 in Greenville, SC to the late Richard Thacker and Emma Dee Barton Osteen, she was raised in Greenville and attended the Parker District Schools, graduating from Parker High School in 1941, she attended Winthrop College until she married the love of her life in 1944.

