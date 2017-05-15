Alice Wells Terry - Greenwood
Alice Wells Terry 90, 425 East Henrietta Ave., Greenwood, widow of James Bruce Terry Sr. went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born on November 27, 1926 in Elberton Ga., she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Alice Tucker Wells.
