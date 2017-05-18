46th Annual Antique Auto Show presented by Emerald City AACA
Emerald City Club Antique Automobile Club of America is having their annual Auto Show Saturday June 3, 2017 at the Fountain in Uptown Greenwood from 9:30am to 3:00pm. This event will benefit the Greenwood County Veterans Memorial.
