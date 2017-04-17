Women's Day at Beulah Baptist
The Beulah Baptist Church located at 516 Beaudrot RD Greenwood SC will be having their annual Woman's Day Program on May 7, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. The Guest Speaker will be DR. Alice Ridgill Pastor of the New Faith Presbyterian Church located at 2715 Hwy 72 NW Greenwood SC.
