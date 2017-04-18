William Harter, Jr. - Ninety Six

William H. "Dick" Harter, Jr., 92, of 421 North Church Street, widower of Doris Fowler Harter, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Ninety Six, he was the son of the late William Henry Harter, Sr. and Sallie Ellenburg Harter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.