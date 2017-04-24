this story a-o
Commencement exercises will begin at 3 p.m. for Associate of Arts and Science, health science and nursing graduates. A ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. for industrial & engineering technologies, business and computer technology and public service graduates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar '17
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC