this story a-o

The Piedmont Technical College chapter of Phi Beta Lambda recently hosted the organization's 2017 State Leadership Conference. The conference allowed students to compete in leadership events, share their successes, and learn new ideas about shaping the future of their career through workshops and exhibits.
