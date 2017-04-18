Susan Anderson - Greenwood
Susan Long Anderson, 62, resident of Idlewood, wife of Geddes Dowling Anderson, died Thursday, April 20, 2017 at her home. Graveside services will be conducted at 3PM Sunday in the Cedar Springs ARP Church Cemetery near Bradley.
