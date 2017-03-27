Sara Shealy - Greenwood

Sara Nell Wicker Shealy, 86, of 809 Ninety Six Highway, wife of Charles Clifton Shealy, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Ben T. Wicker and Nellie Livingston Wicker.

