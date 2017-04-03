Officials: Clinton road blocked while crews repair downed light pole
Clinton Public Safety Officers said part of S Broad St. in Clinton will be remain blocked off after an accident early Sunday morning. The driver was taken to Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood but was expected to be okay, according to officers.
