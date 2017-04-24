Mary Garrison - Greenwood
Mary Turner Garrison, 87, widow of W.L. Garrison, Jr., died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton. Born in Pickens County, June 17, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Sloan Turner and Bessie Coleman Turner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar '17
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC