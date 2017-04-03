Louisa Derwoyed - Greenwood SC

Louisa Derwoyed - Greenwood SC

Louisa J. Derwoyed left our world on April 2, 2017 to be reunited with her beloved husband, Joe; loving daughter, Connie; sisters, Marge and Elsie; brother, Thomas and her parents, Roy and Hulda Dorrell. Louisa was born in April 27, 1918 in Lyons, OH.

