Litho Press Op
Job Description Our client in Fountain Inn, SC is growing and seeking to hire skilled Offset Press Operators. Candidates must be willing to work rotating 12-hour shift 12pm-12am Equipment Experience: Komori, Heidelberg, Miller, Mitsubishi, KBA equipment or similar highly preferred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar '17
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC