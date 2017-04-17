Lander University Alumni week - all graduates urged to join in

Whether it's enjoying a tasty breakfast with co-workers, taking a campus tour, or reconnecting with old college friends at a Bearcat baseball game or a reunion dinner, all former Lander graduates are urged to come back to school this spring for the university's annual alumni week. Y April 17 Lander Unite Day Lander alumni all over the world are encouraged to reach out to alumni in their area for lunch, dinner, or a social hour wherever you are! Alumni in the area are invited to a Happy Hour social from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fox & Hound in Uptown Greenwood inside the Inn on the Square.

