Lander Cuts Ribbon on Second Habitat Home
Pictured are: Jessica Trotter, Lander Habitat President; Jessiah Ouzts ; Kathy Ouzts; Bryson Bouknight, vice president of building for Lander Habitat; and Ananda Cloud, vice president of operations for Lander Habitat. Greenwood resident Kathy Ouzts cuts the ceremonial ribbon to her new Habitat home during a brief ceremony on the Lander University campus on Wednesday, April 19. The new 1,100-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two full baths, a front porch and a host of appliances.
