Lander Cheerleaders & Soccer Team to buddy with Greenwood Miracle League
This Saturday the members of the Greenwood Miracle League will have some great buddies coming out to help support the players. The Lander Bearcat Cheerleaders and the Lander Soccer Team will be helping the players this weekend on the Greenwood Miracle League field.
