Keith Skidmore - Greenwood
Keith Phillip "Rab" Skidmore, 61, of 419 Bolt Avenue, widower of Vicki Broome Skidmore, died Friday, March 31, 2017 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Rudolph Skidmore and Rosemary Hayes Perkins.
