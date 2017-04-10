Kathy Worthington - Bradley
Katherine "Kathy" Powell Worthington, 63, of 115 Hill Trace Drive, wife of Arthur Thomas Worthington, Jr., died Tuesday, April 11 ,2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Paul Ellington and Katherine N. Driesch Powell.
