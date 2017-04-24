"HospiceCare to Host 18th Annual Butterfly Celebration"
On Saturday, May 13th, 2017, at 10:30am, HospiceCare of the Piedmont will host the 18th Annual Butterfly Celebration. This special occasion is a live butterfly release on the Hospice Center grounds and is sponsored by the Friends of Hospice Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar '17
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC