HospiceCare of the Piedmont Welcomes New Volunteers

HospiceCare of the Piedmont is pleased to welcome 10 new Volunteers to our Hospice family. They completed a 3 day volunteer training class on April 4-6, 2017 and will volunteer in many areas of our Hospice including home patient care, Hospice House, administrative, special projects, fund-raising events and at our Hospice Stores located in Abbeville, SC and Greenwood, SC.

