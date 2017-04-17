Greenwood officers searching for teen who fled emergency shelter

The Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Chelsea Lingenfelter was last seen running away from the Bowers-Rodgers Children's Home on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Officers described Lingenfelter as approximately 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. They stated she was last seen on E. Cambridge Avenue wearing all camouflage clothing.

