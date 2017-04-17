Greenwood officers searching for teen...

Greenwood officers searching for teen who fled emergency shelter

Wednesday Apr 12

The Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Chelsea Lingenfelter was last seen running away from the Bowers-Rodgers Children's Home on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Officers described Lingenfelter as approximately 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. They stated she was last seen on E. Cambridge Avenue wearing all camouflage clothing.

