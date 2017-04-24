Greenwood man arrested for beating a child
On April 23, 2017 the Greenwood City Police meet with a family member concerning a child, 4-years-old that appeared to have bruises on him in multiple locations. Police did observe severe redness and bruising on the child's face, right thigh area, stomach and torso area as well.
Read more at GwdToday.com.
