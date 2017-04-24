Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ap...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for April 24, 2017

Agnew, Alterrio Kenyata, 7/29/94 of 442 Stanley Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: simple possession of marijuana Ardelt, Iretta Michelle, 5/13/67 of 513 North Broad Street, Clinton SC was arrested by SCHP for: no drivers license, open container in vehicle Bell, Tucker Garrett, 3.3.98 of 233 Oak Ridge Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City police for: simple possession of marijuana Brasington, Alekzander Patrick, 10/16/87 of 108 Merriman Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: domestic violence 3rd degree Brown, Donald Edward, 12/2/59 of 927 Taggart St, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: possession of crack cocaine Casillas-Lizama, Brenda Citali, 2/28/95 of 150 Darlington, St, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: no sc drivers license Crosby, Summer Elizabeth, 3/17/99 of 410 Stevens Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 3rd ... (more)

