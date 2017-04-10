Greenwood Co. deputies ask for help identifying burglary suspect
According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, the burglary took place on Monday at the Maxway Store located on 716 Bypass 25 NE in Greenwood. The Sheriff's Office stated the suspect had their face covered and appeared to have left in a dark colored vehicle.
