Gladys Beatrice Witt - Greenwood

Mrs. Gladys Beatrice Witt 85, formerly of 117 N Ames Street, widow of Charles Lindbergh Witt died April 18, 2017 at the home of her daughter Belinda Regina Johnson of 366 Joe Louis Blvd, Greenwood, SC. Born in Greenwood South Carolina a daughter Jamis Blocker and Tina Sullivan and was reared in the home of her cousin the late Seanie Hearst.

