Gladys Beatrice Witt - Greenwood

Gladys Beatrice Witt - Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: GwdToday.com

Mrs. Gladys Beatrice Witt 85, formerly of 117 N Ames Street, widow of Charles Lindbergh Witt died April 18, 2017 at the home of her daughter Belinda Regina Johnson of 366 Joe Louis Blvd, Greenwood, SC. Born in Greenwood South Carolina a daughter Jamis Blocker and Tina Sullivan and was reared in the home of her cousin the late Seanie Hearst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar 30 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar 30 Octnytebyrd 1
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Mar 30 Octnytebyrd 3
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Mar '17 disagree 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Greenwood County was issued at April 24 at 3:15PM EDT

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC